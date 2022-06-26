Traveling circus group Bindlestiff Family Cirkus visits the Bronx

New Yorkers were in for quite the treat Sunday as a traveling circus came to the Bronx - The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus visited multiple neighborhoods, set up shop on the street and put on a magical performance. On East 148 Street and Willis Avenue, the group spent the weekend putting on free street performances all across the city.

From musical performances to acrobats to tap dancing, there were various attractions that stopped people walking by in their tracks. Many even pulled up chairs to watch the show.

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has been around for decades, but they launched their traveling flatbed follies series during the pandemic. Their goal was to support the artists whose livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic and to continue to stress the importance of live entertainment.

Organizers said they just wanted New Yorkers to enjoy all their circus has to offer.

They visited Manhattan, Harlem and the Bronx, and the event was free of charge.

The group will be holding pop-up performances all summer throughout the five boroughs.