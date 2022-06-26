ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Ole Miss wins College World Series championship

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOLZ8_0gMnQhbl00

OMAHA ( WJTV ) – For a second year in row, a Mississippi team has won the College World Series (CWS) championship.

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 in the second game of the CWS finals on Sunday. This is the Rebels first national baseball title.

The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss benefited from a runner-interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma (45-24) in the sixth inning. The Rebels also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Sports Zone Special: Ole Miss faces Oklahoma in CWS finals

Brandon Johnson struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning, with catcher Hayden Dunhurst running to the mound to embrace and then tackle Johnson after Sebastian Orduno swung and missed on the final pitch.

The Rebels, the last team to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, went into the eighth inning down 2-1. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run.

Michael (4-2) melted down after that, uncorking wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez.

Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance.

Oklahoma appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth but had the run taken down when John Spikerman, who put down a squeeze bunt, was called for runner’s interference for impeding first baseman Tim Elko as he tried to catch Elliott’s throw.

Jackson Nicklaus had been hit by Elliott leading off the inning and was on third after a sacrifice and wild pitch. He came home on Spikerman’s bunt, but Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco asked for a video review when Spikerman was called safe at first.

Spikerman knocked off Elko’s glove as he ran through first, with the ball ending up in foul territory. The call was overturned, with Spikerman ruled to have been inside the base line as he ran through the bag, requiring Nicklaus to return to third base.

Ole Miss won the first game of the finals on Saturday 10-3.

The Rebels advanced to the CWS finals after defeating Arkansas on Thursday, June 23. Oklahoma advanced to the CWS finals with a victory over Texas A&M.

Mississippi State won the national championship in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss championship validates Elko’s decision to return

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tim Elko’s presence as a leader has loomed so large over the Mississippi baseball program that coach Mike Bianco has suggested, maybe only half-jokingly, that a statue should be built of him. Elko had his own idea for a statue after the Rebels swept Oklahoma in the College World Series finals for their […]
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Mike Bianco Wins Coach of the Year

OXFORD, Miss (WJTV)- Mike Bianco has been named Collegiate Baseball’s national coach of the year. Bianco led Ole Miss to their first ever College World Series championship this season. This is the second time in 3 years Bianco has won the award with the other coming in 2020.
OXFORD, MS
Person
Mike Bianco
WJTV 12

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach signs 2-year contract extension

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) football coach Mike Leach signed a two-year extension. The Clarion Ledger reported Leach completed two of the four years on his original contract worth about $5 million per year. No details of the contract have been disclosed. Leach lead Mississippi State to a 7-6 finish in 2021.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

It's a busy day for Ole Miss merchandise stores

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

1 killed, 3 injured in Marshall County shootout

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on Highway 178, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, reports. The shooting happened between two vehicles at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash and found three...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Ripley, MS – David Barnes Killed in Crash with Semi-Truck on MS-4

It was reported that 61-year-old David Barnes of Ripley was headed westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Barnes crashed into an eastbound 2011 Volvo semi-truck operated by 51-year-old James Sanders of Guntown. Barnes suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead. No additional information has been provided. An investigation into...
RIPLEY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, county leader discuss establishing crime lab for north part of state to address backlog of autopsies

A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – All Lanes Closed Due to Serious Crash on MS-7

On MS-7 next to Orchard Church, the collision took place at around 9:29 a.m. The paramedics on duty assisted the accident victims. The severity and number of resulting injuries were not reported. All lanes were closed while paramedics were present. At this time, there have been no more updates provided....
