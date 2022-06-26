ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chefs Are Embracing the Long History of Pearl Meat

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Amjny_0gMnQexa00

Oysters are a big deal these days, and their profile is on the rise. As someone who’s fond of a tasty oyster or three, that’s an excellent piece of news. But there’s a subset of oysters whose meat is selling for stratospheric amounts — even though that species is known best for something else that they produce. Those would be pearl oysters, which are a distict species largely found in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

As the production of pearls became more of an industry, the meat of the oysters in question was initially considered to be a side effect of the process — not the proverbial star of the show. Now, though, that’s starting to change.

In a new article for Atlas Obscura, Lizzie Pook explored the growing demand for pearl meat, contrasting it with its historical roots as a ubiquitous meal for the workers involved in the 19th century pearl trade — and, before that, for the Indigenous people residing in the region.

Pook notes that pearl meat can now reach prices of $200 per kilogram in Australia and Hong Kong, and has established a place on assorted high-end menus in the region. The article cites the meat’s “versatility” as one of the reasons for its in-demand status these days. “It can be flash-fried, braised, made into sashimi or ceviche,” said chef Rob Boorman. It all sounds delicious, making this something to keep an eye out for the next time you’re making your way down a seafood menu.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

A Mystery Illness Is Targeting Tourists at the Grand Canyon

It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Oh Great, Super Gonorrhea Is a Thing Now

During my last STI scare, I found myself actively rooting for it to be chlamydia, not gonorrhea. This would have been a pretty negligible difference, logistically speaking. Two of the most common STIs, chlamydia and gonorrhea are relatively similar infections. You test for them the same way, they present similarly (when they do at all) and they’re usually treated the same way (a round of antibiotics should do the trick). The only reason I would have preferred a chlamydia diagnosis over a gonorrhea one is because I think chlamydia sounds better. Like, not “sounds better” as in sounds less shameful or any such sex-shamey nonsense, but literally sounds better. “Gonorrhea” is just kind of an ugly word and also it sounds like “diarrhea.” “Chlamydia,” on the other hand, really rolls off the tongue and I think it would be a beautiful name for a child or maybe a pet hamster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
MUSIC
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Oceans#Food Drink#Indian
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy