Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at Staten Island ShopRite: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Giuliani, 78, was in a ShopRite at 3010 Veterans Road West around 3:20 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was slapped in the back.

“What’s up, scumbag?” the alleged attacker said, according to an NYPD official.

Police took the suspect into custody. Charges were pending Sunday evening.

Giuliani has not said anything publicly about the incident. His son, gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani , tweeted “MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!” several hours after the attack.

“Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time,” Andrew Giuliani later said in a statement. “This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left wing attacks.”

A spokesperson for ShopRite’s parent company said they were aware of Sunday’s incident “instigated by a store associate.”

“Store security observed the incident, reacted swiftly and the police were notified,” the spokesperson said. “We have zero tolerance for aggression toward anyone.”

