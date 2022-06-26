Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the scene. Soon after the shooting happened, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Police also responded to a report of another shooting around Presidio Street. When officer arrived there was evidence that a shooting but there were no injuries were reported. Officers contacted a related subject who had possession of a firearm. The subject was then detained and arrested for possession of a weapon and shooting violations.

A short time later, officers then responded to another shooting Saturday morning at Woodbine Ave. and 57th Street. Officers canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, no injuries were reported.

