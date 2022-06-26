ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Riding A Vespa On A Railway Track Isn’t Exactly Wise, But It Just Became A New World Record

By Punya Sharma
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunt rider Günter Schachermayr is a name popular for his brave escapades on his...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The World's Fastest Production Trucks Go Drag Racing

Earlier this year, we saw the monstrous Ram TRX dethroned by the silent killer that is the Rivian R1T. Despite a mighty supercharged V8 and 702 horsepower, the all-American icon couldn't hold a candle to the 835-hp electric newcomer. The Rivian is one rapid truck, but will it be able to fend off a challenge from the latest electric truck, Ford's F-150 Lightning? Let's find out.
CARS
Top Speed

Take a Ride in the Craziest Sports Car You’ve Never Heard Of

There is hardly a country with more defunct manufacturers than the U.K. Over the last 100 years, dozens of car brands have come and gone. Some of them, however, did things right, only to be forgotten by time. Such is the case with one of Britain’s most obscure and rare sports cars ever made – the 1970 Trident Clipper. U.K.-based YouTube channel, furiousdriving has managed to get access to one of the very few Trident Clippers made and tell us all about the quirks, features, and history of the car.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Range Rover Sport SVR Rendered As The Most Potent Land Rover

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport made its official debut in May this year, bringing an available plug-in hybrid powertrain and a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8. Prices in the United States start at $84,350 for the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid turbo and go all the way up to $122,850 for the P530 First Edition with a V8 producing 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. An even more powerful version is currently under development and it will wear the SVR moniker when it debuts before the end of the year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vespa#A New World Record#New World#Railway#Vehicles
Robb Report

Bugatti Just Delivered the First 1,600 HP Centodieci, and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

Click here to read the full article. It’s taken three years and thousands of miles of testing, but the ultra-limited Bugatti Centodieci is finally here. Examples of the French marque’s latest “few-off” model are finally beginning to roll off the line at its Molshiem production facility, the brand announced on Tuesday. And the first of the one-of-10 hypercars has even been delivered to its very lucky owner. With the exception of the occasional jaw-dropping one-off, Bugattis don’t get much more exclusive than the Centodieci, which was first announced in 2019 as part of the automaker’s 110th anniversary celebrations. Built on the bones...
RETAIL
Robb Report

Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Arrives This Fall—With a Naturally Aspirated V-12

Click here to read the full article. The Ferrari Purosangue isn’t here quite yet, but we can safely say one thing about the hotly anticipated SUV: It’s going to be powerful. Four years after announcing its first SUV at its Capital Markets Day, the Italian marque again used the event to reveal that the upcoming model will make its official debut this September, according to Autocar. That wasn’t all, though. The automaker also confirmed that the vehicle will launch as, what it is calling, a “pure V-12 model.” The last few years have seen filled with speculation about what kind of powertrain...
CARS
Motor1.com

Lifted Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Cool, But Loses A Lot Of Range

The new F-150 Lightning is an exciting offering for truck customers who want the practicality of a full-sized truck without the fuel consumption. Ford’s best-selling F-150 has entered the electric range with the new F-150 Lightning leading Ford’s charge towards an electric future. Although the F-150 Lightning is...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Gucci Jaguar XJS Shooting Brake Has Been Pulled From The Auction

When the automotive and fashion worlds collide, it sometimes results in some questionable creations. The Yohji Yamamoto-designed Lamborghini Aventador is a prime example. Striking it may be, but the eclectic finish detracts from the Italian beauty's dramatic good looks. There are times, though, when the result is a triumph of style - much like the Jaguar XJS Shooting Brake you see here.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Just Dropped a Racy New Watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of year again: the Goodwood Festival of Speed began this morning, at the West Sussex estate whose name has become synonymous with racing of both the four-legged and the four-wheeled variety. Goodwood refers to itself as “The world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture”—but given the inextricable link between cars and watches, horology is always likely to be waiting in the wings: in this case, a case in point being the latest expression of Roger Dubuis’s ongoing relationship with Lamborghini. The 45mm Excalibur Spider Huracán (POA) is powered by an automatic RD630 calibre, developed...
CARS
Top Speed

Lotus is Going Mainstream But Isn’t Giving Up on Sports Cars

Let’s be honest, while sports cars are fun to drive and look at, they don’t exactly sell well. It’s also worth mentioning that like every other business, automakers are in the business of making money. Without money, then there won’t be any sports cars, which is why Lotus is entering into more mainstream segments. This, however, won’t be the end of its sports cars.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Tommy Tu-Tone: 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition is Ford’s New Take on Retro

There have been numerous examples of local dealers appending various and sundry new pickup trucks with paint or a wrap trying to capture the two-tone color schemes of the ’80s and early/mid-’90s. Thanks to the body lines of modern trucks, the results can be varied. Ford wants in...
CARS
Road & Track

Pikes Peak Hill Climb Driver Rolls Race Car, Finishes Run Anyway

Yesterday's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was marred by substantial fog, which greatly reduced both visibility and grip in the lower sections of the track. How substantial? Take a look at Pikes Peak rookie Levi Shirley, who was flying up the hill in his King of the Hammers-style Ultra4 spec buggy when he came up on a fog-shrouded corner out of control and slid off course. He rolled completely and landed on his wheels. Then, he just kept going.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

New Porsche 963 Comes to Rattle Ferrari And Lamborghini

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the debut of a lot of cool road-going cars, but the one we are going to talk about here is a little bit different. At the same event that brought us cars like the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT or the Lanzante P1 Spider, Porsche unveiled its new 963 LMDh prototype race car. The prototype is set to make its race debut in 2023 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona where it will face fierce competition from Ferrari and Lamborghini.
CARS
Road & Track

Robin Shute Wins 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has changed a few times since it began back in 1916. What started as a showcase of what cars can do slowly morphed into the most unique USAC IndyCar race of the season. Then, it became the most prestigious single stage rally in the world, one won first by Group B monsters and then by specials built in their style long after the class ended. In the past two decades, gradual paving slowly removed dirt from the equation entirely. That led to an era of closed-fender specials of both electric and gas-powered varieties, most notably including the Volkswagen I.D. R that set the course record back in 2018. While some elements of each of those eras still make up the hill climb's massive and eclectic field, the fastest cars in the field are currently privately-built, sports car-like specials.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

UK: Can Suzuki Hayabusa beat Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race?

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is among the most powerful members of the Aventador lineup. It's a track-focused supercar, which means it underwent an extensive diet to shave some weight. But how does it compare to a superbike like the Suzuki Hayabusa?. The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, also known as the GSX-1300RR,...
CARS
motor1.com

Ford Fiesta doesn't like to turn in the moose test

The Ford Fiesta has generally performed well in the moose test, especially those performed by km77.com. However, for the latest version, it seems like the small hatchback doesn't like to turn. For the uninitiated, the moose test is an evasive manoeuvre safety test that's made to check whether a car...
CARS
Top Speed

Suzuki Gives The V-Strom 650XT A Motocross Twist To Celebrate MX Success

The V-Strom 650XT is Suzuki’s mid-capacity adventure touring motorcycle popular for its off-road capabilities and likable engine. So when Suzuki’s UK division wanted to celebrate the company’s success in motocross championships, it was hard not to pick the ADV as a starting point. The result, as you can see, is a tricked-out V-Strom 650XT laden with motocross-inspired components to take the bike’s off-road capabilities to new heights.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Riding a Motorcycle Is Like Leg Day on Two Wheels

When thinking of riding a motorcycle most people think of the open road and freedom. However, it can also be great exercise. It's like leg day on two wheels. The post Riding a Motorcycle Is Like Leg Day on Two Wheels appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy