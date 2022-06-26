Riding A Vespa On A Railway Track Isn’t Exactly Wise, But It Just Became A New World Record

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has changed a few times since it began back in 1916. What started as a showcase of what cars can do slowly morphed into the most unique USAC IndyCar race of the season. Then, it became the most prestigious single stage rally in the world, one won first by Group B monsters and then by specials built in their style long after the class ended. In the past two decades, gradual paving slowly removed dirt from the equation entirely. That led to an era of closed-fender specials of both electric and gas-powered varieties, most notably including the Volkswagen I.D. R that set the course record back in 2018. While some elements of each of those eras still make up the hill climb's massive and eclectic field, the fastest cars in the field are currently privately-built, sports car-like specials.

