Man killed in motorcycle accident near Falkville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say that a motorcycle accident in Morgan county left one man dead on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, four miles south of Falkville.

ALEA State Troopers say that John Cousins, 50, was killed when his motorcycle veered off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

ALEA is continuing to investigate.

