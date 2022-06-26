ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

Man killed in motorcycle accident near Falkville

By Maggie Matteson
 2 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say that a motorcycle accident in Morgan county left one man dead on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, four miles south of Falkville.

ALEA State Troopers say that John Cousins, 50, was killed when his motorcycle veered off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

ALEA is continuing to investigate.

