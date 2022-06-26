ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Police: Man arrested at mall on shoplifting charge blames ‘stupid decisions’

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EIIm_0gMnPJee00

A 33-year-old man was arrested on a theft charge at Golden Triangle Mall, according to a police report.

At about 12:51 p.m. Saturday, officers were informed by an off-duty officer that a man was accused of shoplifting at Dillard’s, according to the report.

The off-duty officer showed the officers security footage of the man shoplifting. The footage showed the man took clothing items off the racks and then bypassing the registers with the items, according to the report. Officers were able to locate the suspect.

The man was asked why he stole the items and responded by saying it was because of “stupid decisions.” Officers asked what sort of stupid decisions and the man said, “Taking things that don’t belong to me,” according to the report.

The items he attempted to steal were valued at around $185. The man was arrested and charged with theft, according to the report.

Other reports

2700 block of Kerry Court — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a report.

At about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, a caller told officers there was a woman in their backyard they did not recognize.

The caller said she appeared to be hiding from somebody. Officers were able to identify the woman upon arrival. They observed that she was twitching and very talkative, and believed the woman had consumed a controlled substance, according to the report.

Officers asked if they could search her and she gave consent. Officers found cigarettes and methamphetamine, according to the report. Officers proceeded to call medics to have her evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

The woman tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.

It is not yet determined whether the woman was cleared out of the hospital, according to the report.

400 block of Ame Drive — At about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched in response to a vehicle theft.

The caller told police his black 2018 Toyota Camry was stolen overnight and was last seen parked during the night, according to the report.

The caller said his vehicle was locked and up to date with payments. The caller said he did not give anyone permission to use the vehicle and it was not in the city’s tow log, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 280 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Convicted drug dealer and YouTuber, 25, who films himself racing high-performance cars, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red traffic lights on busy roads is jailed for 27 months

A YouTuber who filmed himself driving performance cars dangerously and at high speed on busy public roads has been jailed. On-line star Adeel Habib, 25, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, ran the Certi Drivers channel which has more than 68,000 subscribers. Clips showed him driving a range of expensive motors dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Ame#Dillard#Kerry Court
Rolling Stone

A Beloved TikTok Star’s 18-Year-Old Son Was Fatally Shot at a Gas Station

Click here to read the full article. With her trademark intro —”Hello, my little tater tot” — and her honeyed deep South accent, Ophelia Nichols, aka @shoelover99 or “Mama Tot,” is known for spreading love and positivity to her millions of TikTok followers, often posting videos providing comfort and support to those who have been bullied on the platform. On Saturday, however, Nichols was the one asking her followers for help. In a gut-wrenching video posted to her page on Saturday, she revealed that her son Randon, 18, had been fatally shot the night before at a gas station in Prichard,...
PRICHARD, AL
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Rowlett police need help identifying theft suspects

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Rowlett Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say stole someone's wallet and went on a shopping spree. The suspects allegedly bought TVs, tools and spent $74 in gas. Police said they all seem to know each other as they were all seen at the cash register together.The first suspect is a Hispanic man, in his 40s with a buzzed hair cut. The second suspect is a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on both arms, her face and neck. The third suspect in a Hispanic woman possibly in her 60s with shoulder length blonde hair.If you do recognize anyone in these photos please contact Detective Kimberly Wepler-Sanchez at (972) 412-6271 or her email Kwepler@rowlett.com.
ROWLETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Security officer arrested after shooting at XTC Cabaret

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning. Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound. Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the...
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating after 5-year-old found dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Unit is investigating after a 5-year-old was found dead on June 27. Police officers and Dallas-Fire Rescue found the boy at a home in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street. They said he had signs of trauma.Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning. 
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy