Police: Man arrested at mall on shoplifting charge blames ‘stupid decisions’

A 33-year-old man was arrested on a theft charge at Golden Triangle Mall, according to a police report.

At about 12:51 p.m. Saturday, officers were informed by an off-duty officer that a man was accused of shoplifting at Dillard’s, according to the report.

The off-duty officer showed the officers security footage of the man shoplifting. The footage showed the man took clothing items off the racks and then bypassing the registers with the items, according to the report. Officers were able to locate the suspect.

The man was asked why he stole the items and responded by saying it was because of “stupid decisions.” Officers asked what sort of stupid decisions and the man said, “Taking things that don’t belong to me,” according to the report.

The items he attempted to steal were valued at around $185. The man was arrested and charged with theft, according to the report.

Other reports

2700 block of Kerry Court — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a report.

At about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, a caller told officers there was a woman in their backyard they did not recognize.

The caller said she appeared to be hiding from somebody. Officers were able to identify the woman upon arrival. They observed that she was twitching and very talkative, and believed the woman had consumed a controlled substance, according to the report.

Officers asked if they could search her and she gave consent. Officers found cigarettes and methamphetamine, according to the report. Officers proceeded to call medics to have her evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

The woman tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.

It is not yet determined whether the woman was cleared out of the hospital, according to the report.

400 block of Ame Drive — At about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched in response to a vehicle theft.

The caller told police his black 2018 Toyota Camry was stolen overnight and was last seen parked during the night, according to the report.

The caller said his vehicle was locked and up to date with payments. The caller said he did not give anyone permission to use the vehicle and it was not in the city’s tow log, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 280 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.