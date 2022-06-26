Man dead after being found shot in Chesapeake backyard
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Deep Creek community of Chesapeake.
Officials tell 10 On Your Side that gunshots were heard around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Townhouse Lane. That’s off of George Washington Highway.
In addition to reports of gunshots, a resident found a man with gunshot wounds in his backyard.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
There is no word on a suspect or motive.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
