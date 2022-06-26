ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers OF Hunter Renfroe placed on 10-day IL with calf strain

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run agains the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Renfroe has been out of the Brewers' lineup since June 22. On Sunday, he told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy that after testing the calf pregame on Saturday, he went for an MRI which showed more damage than initially thought.

The 30-year-old added that running wasn't an issue but felt pain while walking. Renfroe plans to rest the calf and is optimistic he won't be out of action long.

The 30-year-old has already spent time on the IL this season, missing 14 games due to a hamstring strain.

In 54 games, Renfroe is batting .247/.300/.490 with 13 home runs and 27 RBIs.

The Brewers called up utility man Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to replace Renfroe's spot on the active roster.

Reyes batted .249/.326/.434 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 44 games with Nashville this season.

In four games with the Brewers this season, Reyes has four hits, a walk and a run scored in 14 at-bats.

Reyes batted .256/.333/.359 with a home run, three RBIs and four stolen bases in 53 games with Milwaukee last season.

Yardbarker

Yankees starting second baseman dodges serious injury bullet

The New York Yankees were spreading the news after Sunday’s heroic win thanks to slugger Aaron Judge. Judge launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing his second walk-off victory against the Houston Astros in four games. However, there were some negatives attached to Sunday’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Ji-Man Choi not in lineup vs. Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff

ST. PETERSBURG — Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Pirates and a day off, the Rays open a quick two-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers. The Rays, somewhat curiously, don’t have lefty-hitting first baseman Ji-Man Choi in their lineup in facing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is coming off the injured list (ankle, finger numbness). Choi may have an ankle issue stemming from baseunning on Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
