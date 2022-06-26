'Having a Tragic Situation' Is No Reason for Abortion: Kristi Noem
The Republican governor said Sunday that "the Supreme Court did its job" by fixing "a wrong decision it made many years...www.newsweek.com
The Republican governor said Sunday that "the Supreme Court did its job" by fixing "a wrong decision it made many years...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5