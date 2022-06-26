ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Having a Tragic Situation' Is No Reason for Abortion: Kristi Noem

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican governor said Sunday that "the Supreme Court did its job" by fixing "a wrong decision it made many years...

Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
CNN

Wisconsin GOP abruptly ends special session called by Democratic governor to repeal 19th century abortion law

The Wisconsin State Capitol building on December 24, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images. A special session demanded by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor was opened and immediately closed on Wednesday by the state’s Republican-led Legislature, which is refusing to repeal a 19th century abortion ban that remains on the books.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

