Colorado State

Boebert Wrongly Claims Gatling Guns Existed When Second Amendment Written

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gun that the GOP lawmaker referred to was not invented until nearly 80 years after the Second Amendment was...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 590

UnFamous Jerry
2d ago

The Gatling Gun patented in 1718 by James Puckle (1667–1724), a British inventor, lawyer and writer. It was one of the earliest weapons to be referred to as a "machine gun", being called such in a 1722 shipping manifest! The 2nd amendment was ratified 73 years after the invention of the Gatling Gun! It would only fire 10 shots before the cylinder was replaced.

Reply(53)
127
William Wayne
2d ago

Muskets are a dead-end argument against the 2nd Amendment anyway. The Girardoni air rifle 1779), for instance, shot a .51 caliber projectile at 1,000ft/s, and could empty its 20 round magazine in 30s.

Reply(24)
41
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Rep Lauren Boebert then stated that this information was "Fake News", and that she knows for a fact that George Washington owned and slept with his Gatling Gun at Valley Forge!

Reply(54)
67
