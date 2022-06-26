ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endeavour star Shaun Evans appears on set with a macabre mask-clad group of extras as filming for season nine of ITV's Endeavour continues in historic Oxford

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Filming for season nine of ITV drama Endeavour has kicked off in Oxford, as the cast were snapped on set on Sunday.

Leading man Shaun Evans was pictured as filming continued for the new season, which is confirmed to be the last as the show comes to an end.

Donning a navy suit and patterned tie, the 42-year-old actor held onto a camera, before stepping into a vintage car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHrJm_0gMnOrgr00
Leading man: Shaun Evans was snapped on set in Oxford on Sunday as filming for season nine of ITV's Endeavour

Shaun plays leading role of police constable Inspector Morse in the show, which is a prequel to the Inspector Morse series, and focuses around his investigations.

With the show being set in 1970s, the cast carried vintage props as they stood beside the old school navy car.

Other cast-members were spotted on the set, as four characters donned black and white tuxedo's and top hats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4jW9_0gMnOrgr00
Suited: Other cast-members were spotted on the set, as four men in the cast donned black and white tuxedo's and top hats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rn9RF_0gMnOrgr00
Having a ball: Quickly turning into chaos, one grabbed a bike as he ran down the street holding on

They sported grandeur white eye masks, walking alongside each other with wooden canes and white gloves.

Quickly turning into chaos, one grabbed a bike as he ran down the street holding on.

It comes as fans of the show are set to say their goodbyes, with season nine bringing it to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjLQY_0gMnOrgr00
Masked: They sported grandeur white eye masks, as they walked alongside each other with wooden canes and white gloves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtR9E_0gMnOrgr00
In the show: The filming takes place in Oxford and is set in the 1970s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTZVc_0gMnOrgr00
Vintage: Donning a navy suit and patterned tie for the filming, Shaun stepped into a vintage car

Previously speaking to Hello! Magazine, the shows executive producer Damien Timmer explained: 'Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV'.

Revealing that it was the end of an era for the show back in May, ITV said in a statement that it was a 'mutual decision' between the producers and screenwriters.

They explained: 'After 10 phenomenally successful years, producers Mammoth Screen, and screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam have mutually decided to bring the internationally renowned Endeavour to a close, and the series currently filming in Oxford will be the last.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nv6_0gMnOrgr00
Final shooting: Crew were gathered around as they filmed the scenes for what is set to be the ninth and final season

Comments / 0

