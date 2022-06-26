ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kenzo channels preppy, Celine goes for razzmatazz in Paris

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rrTR_0gMnOqo800

Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.

Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020.

But beyond the fashion, Nigo — who has made high profile collaborations with Pharrell — has real star attraction, once again pulling in top VIPs this season such as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel .

Here are some highlights of Sunday’s spring-summer 2023 menswear collections in Paris .

KENZO’S BACK IN THE GROOVE

Set in a college hall and with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo channeled the dazzling colors and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house’s origins.

Hanging from the roof were flags reading “Kenzo 1970.” For students of fashion, a reference not lost: This date was not only the year Takada presented his first fashion show in the Galerie Vivienne in Paris in front of his new shop, Jungle Jap, but it was also the year of Nigo’s birth.

Funky scarves, a take on Boy Scout styles, morphed into colored lapels on suits that riffed on uniform.

A bright yellow patch-loaded waistcoat had an African vibrancy and mixed with Breton striped scarves, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets. It created a dynamic cultural melting pot.

But it was the quirkiness and humor that defined spring-summer in this strong show — thick woolen socks on canary yellow flip flops, crimson flower appliques and multicolored bowler hats.

Nigo, 51, is only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment continues to represent a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.

CELINE’S RAZZMATAZZ

Screaming and crying fans thronged both sides of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo noisily ahead of Celine’s Sunday night show. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane’s fashions, but for glimpse of one the world’s most adulated popstars: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, the multimillion disc selling South Korean boy band.

Inside the venue, proceedings around the spring-summer collection staging were marginally calmer. Guests swigged on “CELINE” branded mini champagne bottles, as large abstract mirrors descended on cords from the ceiling reflecting light in all directions to funky rock music.

Adolescent models with shaggy hair stomped grumpily past, in the designer’s signature style, showcasing his early 70s styles that were on high the shimmer and riffed on LA rock.

Winklepickers and blue drainpipe jeans were capped with fringed black leather coats and shades -- in the Franco-Tunisian’s designer’s tried-and-tested styles. Black, gently flared pants were used as a backdrop for statement fringed coats and jackets. One came in dazzling gold sequins.

Yet despite the razzmatazz, there was little new here in the designer’s repertoire. For Slimane, who shopped a similar aesthetic at Saint Laurent with panache, it is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

WOOYOUNGMI’S GENTLE CONTRADICTIONS

Sobriety met moments of punk -- and the “late-1990s skateboarding community” -- in South Korean designer Woo Young Mi’s collection on Sunday, held in the ornate interiors of Paris’ Musee des Arts Decoratifs.

Classy tailoring on suits, such as a double breasted number that opened the show with a delicate nip at the waists, contrasted with white sneakers and vests. It made for a deft play in contradiction.

Pants were a big theme — designed in a trendy 90s baggy style. They hung in a beautiful curved shape at the bottom of the leg.

There were moments of sensuality — and humor — throughout this 42-piece co-ed show that marked two decades since the brand was launched. One tactile and semi-transparent blue punk vest was worn by a model with greasy grungy hair who held a posh square leather bag.

THOM BROWNE’S INFINITE VARIATIONS

It was a performative runway occasion for suit-loving Thom Browne, as VIPs including Farida Khelfa -- dressed head to toe in the designer’s garb -- arrived theatrically to take their seats after the show had apparently begun. Guests were in stitches laughing at what seemed to be intentional choreography.

A strange retro voiceover then signaled the “real” show would commence -- as a male model with giant, spiky punk hair strutted out in an ecru tailored jacket, tie and shorts.

Pastel gray tweeds in contrasting patterns - and with multitudinous layers that were completely unfit for the spring-summer season - followed. They were worn by a model with a decorative anchor covering his face holding a hound-shaped bag, and a “35” sign in the tradition of old-school couture, which featured numbered looks.

Stripy socks, tailored shorts, tweed skirts, black briefcases and patterned pastel suits in checks and stripes created what seemed like infinite variations on the same theme.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You May Want To Brace Yourself For The Strapless Black Dress Bella Hadid Wore At Cannes—She's Unreal!

Anne Hathaway and Eva Longoria aren’t the only one serving jaw-dropping looks at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. We were patiently waiting for Bella Hadid, who is no stranger to the Cannes red carpet, to make her first appearance this year, and she didn’t disappoint with her high fashion, high wow factor ensemble. She was definitely worth the wait!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Marilyn Monroe wears Balenciaga and Fendi in these NFTs

Marilyn Monroe is still gracing magazine covers nearly 60 years after her passing thanks to digital rendering. The fourth issue of CR Fashion Book China features the late star styled in runway pieces from Miu Miu and Balenciaga, as well as in digital garments from Tribute Brand. Each of the eight looks will also drop as NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Pharrell
Person
Nigo
Person
Hedi Slimane
Person
Justin Timberlake
POPSUGAR

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Nailed the Catsuit and Pantaleggings Trends

On the Marine Serre runway in Paris on Saturday, June 25, Madonna's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, solidified her place as a model to watch. The 25-year-old star strutted down the catwalk in a catsuit imprinted with the brand's signature crescent-moon motif from head to toe. In line with the pantaleggings trend ushered in by Balenciaga, the design incorporated pants and shoes seamlessly enmeshed with the same print and came with built-in gloves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Design#Lvmh#House#Japanese#The Galerie Vivienne#African#Asian#Canary Yello
WWD

How 10 BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Outfits Looked on Fashion Week Runways

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards brought together major celebrities Sunday night, with many stars looking to recent fashion week collections for their red carpet looks. Celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Halle Bailey and others looked to the collections of designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Roberto Cavalli and more to have a standout fashion moment at the awards show.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Erivo, known for her colorful, couture-like style on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Footwear News

David Beckham Wears Socks, Sandals & a Suit For Dior Men’s Show in Paris With Son Cruz

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Looking crisp from head to toe is father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham. The two came dressed with class and sleek style for the Dior Men’s summer ’23 show by Kim Jones on Friday. Cruz has already shown his evolving style through Instagram, as he sported grills and pink hair, so this bright green blazer is up to his alley. As always, David was looking sharp and clean in a black suit. Under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top As She Hits The Gym After Devin Booker Split: Photo

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting her breakup from Devin Booker, 25, keep her down. Instead, she’s focusing on her fitness at the gym. The 26-year-old supermodel hit the gym on June 24 wearing black high-waisted leggings, a white cropped tank, mid-calf length white socks, and Birkenstock-style slides. She wore her brunette hair down and kept the sun out of her eyes with a black pair of shades. The recently single star also carried an off-white reusable tote, a coffee, and a large purple water bottle with her as she walked on the sidewalk.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals A “Foam Runner” At Paris Fashion Week

Even in death, Virgil Abloh‘s influence can be felt throughout Louis Vuitton‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which recently walked Paris Fashion Week to a performance by none other than Kendrick Lamar. Alongside live renditions of beloved hits, Lamar paid tribute to Abloh himself, stating “Long Live Virgil” before chanting the late designer’s name rhythmically.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Meet Arturo Obegero—The Spanish Designer Dressing Harry Styles Put on His Second Show in Paris Today

You may have heard this name as the shiny new designer who custom-made Harry Styles’s red-sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” video. But once you see more of his work, its haunting, romantic, and seductive sensibility will be the only thing you think about when you hear his name next. Arturo Obegero, or “Turo,” was born in the small Spanish village Tapia de Casariego, in the northern region of Asturias. He grew up surrounded by Spanish culture: bullfighting, perfectly tailored matador suits, and romantic flamenco dresses. He loves dance, and has a soft spot for feathers, pearls, beading, and silks. Today, he’s showing his spring 2023 collection in Paris, it’s his second collection on the official schedule.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Summer Walker Covers One Of ESSENCE's June 2022 Digital Covers

The singer joins Lucky Daye as one of our latest cover stars. She talks about motherhood, soul music, ESSENCE Festival of Culture and more. To read Summer Walker’s full ESSENCE June 2022 digital cover and see all of the images from her photo shoot, head here: https://www.essence.com/summerwalker/. “It’s just...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy