ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UK will give £10m to rebuild Ukrainian railways to help export trapped grain out by train

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vnlpr_0gMnOmWS00

Boris Johnson ’s government will pledge £10million to help rebuild Ukraine ’s railways in a bid to use trains to export grain trapped by Vladimir Putin’s blockade in the Black Sea.

The prime minister is set to call on fellow leaders to take urgent action to get essential food supplies out of Ukraine at the G7 Summit in Germany on Monday.

Mr Johnson said the United Nations’ plan to get the grain out of Ukraine is a “non-starter” because Russia will continue to use food supply as a bargaining chip to ease sanctions.

The PM argued that allies need to now consider plan B, as he pledged British expertise to help de-mine the Black Sea and upgrade rail infrastructure.

“Global leaders need to come together and apply their combined economic and political heft to help Ukraine and make life easier for households across the world – nothing should be off the table,” he said.

Russia’s actions have driven up global food prices, and aid charities have warned that the ongoing blockade has placed 47 million people around the world on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

Around 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat cannot be exported and is currently at risk of rotting in Ukrainian silos.

In addition to blocking grain from leaving Ukraine via the Black Sea – the route by which 96 per cent of the country’s grain has historically been exported, Russian attacks are disrupting rail exports.

Ukraine has upped the amount exported via rail, sending around 760,000 metric tonnes in early May, but it remains a tiny proportion of the amounts usually sent via the Black Sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbDi1_0gMnOmWS00

The UN is trying to alleviate a global food crisis by calling on Turkey and Russia to agree a safe corridor by sea. But Mr Johnson was downbeat on the plan, saying it wasn’t “a runner” because Mr Putin would “use that as a pretext as a way to try and get sanctions relaxed”.

The prime minister hailed the “iron spirit” of the staff on the Ukrainian railways after his first to Kyiv via a train from Poland.

Environment secretary George Eustice said on Monday that the Navy would not be used to bypass a Russian blockade to help get grain out of Ukraine.

“We’re looking at what we can do to help to repair railways, to look at a land bridge so that we can get that wheat out across the land border. It is now very, very perilous to try to get ships into the Black Sea,” the minister told Sky News.

There is evidence that Russia is stealing grain from Ukraine, smuggling it over the border to sell and boost Mr Putin’s war coffers, according to No 10.

The UK will put £1.5m to develop a testing process to identify whether grain sold by Russia on the world market has been illegally taken from president Volodymyr Zelensky’s country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS129_0gMnOmWS00

The PM is set to encourage G7 leaders on Monday to consider a temporary waiver on mandates for biofuel. He will argue that the use of grain for biofuel is contributing to the reduced availability of food.

Both Britain and Germany are keen to row back on biofuel commitments. But a German government source told Reuters that chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the proposal for a temporary waiver on the green fuels to get agreement from other G7 countries.

Meanwhile, the PM has announced £25m of aid backing for a new, post-Covid fund to ensure the world is better prepared to defeat future pandemics.

The international fund is aimed at helping countries whose healthcare systems remain unprepared for the challenges caused by large outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The G7 Summit#The United Nations#British#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Moscow-appointed official in Russian-occupied Ukrainian city killed by car bomb

A car bomb has killed a Moscow-imposed official in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Kherson, which is occupied by Russian troops. According to preliminary information, the official who died after his car exploded on June 24 was Dmytro Savluchenko, who led the Directorate for Family, Youth, and Sports for the city’s so-called military and civilian administration established by the occupying forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Turkey says it is investigating claims of Russia shipping stolen Ukrainian grain

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and shipped to countries including Turkey, but added the probes had not found any stolen shipments so far. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia in Historic Default as Ukraine Sanctions Cut off Payments

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House and Moody's credit agency said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable. The Kremlin, which has the money...
WORLD
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy