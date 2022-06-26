ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Love Island fans think show is setting Paige and Jacques up for ‘devastating’ casa amour

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOnSv_0gMnOkl000

Love Island fans think the series could be setting Paige and Jacques up for a “devastating” fall in casa amour.

The pair have charmed viewers in recent episodes, with Sunday night’s (26 June) episode ending on a sentimental note when they shared their true feelings for one another.

Despite Jay picking Paige during Friday’s recoupling, it seems that Jacques and Paige’s bond has held true.

However, some viewers have predicted that the series is simply positioning them for a twist, with casa amour just around the corner.

Casa amour sees the couples split up and housed in separate villas with their loyalties put to the test by a whole new roster of singletons.

“Paige is gonna be absolutely destroyed when Jacques eventually leaves her at casaamour,” one person hypothesised.

“Paige and Jacques’ Casa Amor saga is due to be devastating,” another fan predicted.

“If Jacques ruins Paige come casa amour i’m blowing that villa up in flames,” someone else joked.

Sunday’s episode of Love Island also drew complaints from fans over a scheduling clash with Kendrick Lamar’s much-hyped Glasonbury headline set .

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 27 June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Love Island: Show to return for winter and summer seasons in 2023

Love Island fans can look forward to a double helping of the show next year, as two seasons have been announced for 2023. The programme, which is currently airing its eighth season on ITV2, will kick off its next season in January. Originally, Love Island only ever aired between June and August. However, they introduced their first winter season in 2020 – the first edition hosted by Laura Whitmore.For this second winter season, the villa action will be held in South Africa.Then, in summer, the show will return to Majorca for its traditional slot for season 10. As ever,...
TV SHOWS
ohmymag.co.uk

Love Island has a new bombshell, this is who Charlie Radnedge is

Just after singer-songwriter Antigoni Buxton made her entrance, she was followed by yet another bombshell in less than 24 hours. Love Island seems to be consistent with the bombshells they are sending in the show this season. And the new hunk - Charlie Radnedge - is here to turn heads and step on people’s toes.
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s which couple is most likely to win Love Island 2022

The ITV2 reality dating show is entering its fourth week. Meaning, we are already halfway through this year’s series. The show has been a roller-coaster ride so far and things are set to stir up more with Casa Amor predicted to return soon. It’s the same Pa(i)ge. Amidst...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Love Island heats up as Danica sets sights on Andrew after villa challenge

The Love Island thermometer is set to be off the charts as Danica sets her sights on Andrew after a new villa challenge tonight. After fans believed Danica had somehow disappeared from the show when she didn’t appear for two episodes, she’s making a heated comeback to the screen.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’

Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to defend music icon Paul McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.Follow The Independent’s Glastonbury liveblog.Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He was really shouting in my face’: Molly-Mae Hague claims she was ordered to leave Dubai club

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about being “kicked out” of a club in Dubai after she was caught with a camera on her.The 23-year-old former Love Island star posted about the alleged incident on YouTube, telling fans how she and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, were confronted by a security guard at Cove Beach at the Caesars Palace hotel, where cameras are not permitted.“We have now left Cove,” Hague said before Fury interrupted to say that she shouldn’t give the club a bad review until they get their refund back.Hague replied that she wouldn’t give a bad review: “That’s not me, I...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Casa#Amour#Glasonbury#Itv2
The Independent

Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga performance at Italian wedding sparks criticism from locals after public villa closed for a month

Lady Gaga’s performance at a wedding in Italy is sparking criticism amongst residents of Lake Como because the groom reportedly paid to close the venue -- a normally open-to-the-public villa and its gardens -- for a full month. On Sunday, the 36-year-old singer performed at Villa Olmo, an 18th century castle, in honour of 58-year-old Alan Howard’s wedding to 33-year-old Caroline Byron. According to The Telegraph, Howard is a British hedge fund manager with an estimated worth of over $3.2 billion.According to the publication, Howard reportedly paid Lake Como’s council up to €1.3 million to rent Villa Olma and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James: Tributes pour in for bowel cancer campaigner as she dies at age 40

Tributes to Dame Deborah James have started to pour in as her family announced her death at the age of 40. James was the presenter of BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C. After her initial diagnosis in 2016, James received a terminal prognosis of her bowel cancer earlier this year. During her final weeks, she managed to raise millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease. She was awarded the damehood by the Queen last month, days before moving into hospice care.Following the news of her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Felton blocked from answering JK Rowling question at Harry Potter event

Tom Felton was blocked from answering questions about JK Rowling during an official Harry Potter event held by Warner Bros.The star was promoting a new attraction at the studio tour in London, an exhibition dedicated to the Potter universe.Asked by a Sky News reporter if it felt strange that Rowling had not been involved in recent activities celebrating Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, a publicist immediately stepped in to say: “Next question please.”.Felton made no attempt to answer the question.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling into believing she was on a call with ZelenskyBen Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel reversed Lamborghini into a BMWNetflix co-CEO confirmed the streaming platform will start showing adverts
MOVIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shouts about his barking dogs in Spanish during chaotic live interview with Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin left fans perplexed during a chaotic Instagram Live interview with Woody Allen, after he began shouting in Spanish about his barking dogs.The actor, 64, got up from his sofa in his New York home around 15 minutes into the interview on Tuesday (28 June), and could be heard shouting: “Leonetta! Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, suficiente!”It translates as: “Leonetta! Leonetta! Enough! The dogs! Enough. The dogs. That’s enough!”It is not known who Leonetta is.Many fans were amused by the scenes. Spanish-speaking comedian Alexis Pereira posted on Twitter: “Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching...
PETS
The Independent

Stranger Things creators reveal they’ve secretly been editing past seasons without viewers noticing

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beauty’: Film Review

The protagonist of the new Netflix film written by Lena Waithe, Beauty, is an enigma. Her facial expressions are no compass for her feelings. Her eyes stay wide, lips perpetually parted. Tonal variations are scarce too: Grace Marie Bradley, the actress who plays the titular character, delivers her lines in a husky, suggestive whisper. It’s difficult to tell how intentional all this mystery is, which makes the occasional raised eyebrow, playful smirk or tear streaming down the face hard to interpret. You wonder: Who is Beauty? Is she simply a sheltered girl groomed by domineering parents for stardom? A young adult...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy