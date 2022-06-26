Love Island fans think show is setting Paige and Jacques up for ‘devastating’ casa amour

Love Island fans think the series could be setting Paige and Jacques up for a “devastating” fall in casa amour.

The pair have charmed viewers in recent episodes, with Sunday night’s (26 June) episode ending on a sentimental note when they shared their true feelings for one another.

Despite Jay picking Paige during Friday’s recoupling, it seems that Jacques and Paige’s bond has held true.

However, some viewers have predicted that the series is simply positioning them for a twist, with casa amour just around the corner.

Casa amour sees the couples split up and housed in separate villas with their loyalties put to the test by a whole new roster of singletons.

“Paige is gonna be absolutely destroyed when Jacques eventually leaves her at casaamour,” one person hypothesised.

“Paige and Jacques’ Casa Amor saga is due to be devastating,” another fan predicted.

“If Jacques ruins Paige come casa amour i’m blowing that villa up in flames,” someone else joked.

Sunday’s episode of Love Island also drew complaints from fans over a scheduling clash with Kendrick Lamar’s much-hyped Glasonbury headline set .

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday 27 June.