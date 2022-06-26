ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn highlights refugee cultures in 6th Annual World Refugee Day Music Festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn residents gathered Sunday to celebrate World Refugee Day, a day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music celebrated the day with their 6th Annual World Refugee...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, iHeartMedia Announce First Black Effect Podcast Festival in Brooklyn This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Radio host and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is producing the first Black Effect Podcast Festival in partnership with iHeartMedia, aimed at celebrating and amplifying Black voices in the podcast industry. The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Charlamagne Tha God will join popular personalities from the Black Effect Podcast Network for a day full of live podcast recordings and discussions. The festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone. Charlamagne Tha God teamed with iHeartMedia...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
invisiblepeople.tv

Harlem Apartment Residents on Rent Strike Over Building Conditions

A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#World Refugee Day#Refugees#Catholic Charities#Localevent#Local Life#The United Nations#Muslim
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Tenants in Flatbush Gardens Rally for Better Living Conditions

Residents in the Flatbush Gardens apartment complex rallied for better living conditions on June 27, reported Brooklyn Paper. The residents are claiming that management has long overlooked rodent infestation, crumbling walls and ceilings, and improper plumbing. For tenant Jocelyn Fenton, the lights in her apartment are a disaster. The person...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Inna V Moves Jewish-Asian Alliance Forward

As the violence continues to rise unabated in the city, so does the number and ferocity of hate crimes. But when communities hardest hit cry out, progressives feign compassion, while avoiding actual solidarity. And they adamantly refuse revisiting the policies they enacted that enable the often racial-motivated, unprovoked violence disproportionately targeting women, the elderly, Jewish, and Asian victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
Gothamist.com

Photos: The New York City Dyke March defiantly marks its 30th anniversary

Self-described as "a protest march, not a parade," the New York Dyke March works without permits or sponsors to bolster identity, celebrate community and confront discrimination. Early this evening, the March stepped off from Bryant Park for the 30th time, making its way down Fifth Avenue toward its end in Washington Square Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy