PHOTOS: Axe Handlers perform for Hamlet’s Boxcar Concert Series

The Axe Handlers perform at Main Street Park in Hamlet June 26 for the Boxcar Concert Series. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

HAMLET — The twang of a banjo and backporch harmonies filled Main Street Park Sunday afternoon.

Regional band The Axe Handlers belted out a mix of bluegrass and gospel music — with a little Creedence Clearwater Revival thrown in — for the third installment of the Boxcar Concert Series by Hamlet Depot and Museums.

The band features members from along the Pee Dee/Uwharrie region: Luke Vuncannon of Ellerbe on guitar and vocals; William Britt of Star on mandolin and lead vocals; Matthew Nance of Farmer on banjo; and Jim Simpson of Asheboro on bass.

Depot Director Mechelle Preslar said the series will pause during July and August due to the summer heat and she plans to kick it back off in September.

The Sand Band started the series in April, followed by local classic rock cover band The Safety Committee in May.

