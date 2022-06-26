Images from today’s fire on Laurel Avenue in Kearny

MIDDLETOWN – A New Jersey man driving on the wrong side of the Garden State Parkway was killed Monday night after colliding into a truck, police said. Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, 29, of Lincoln Park, was driving south in the northbound lane when hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to New Jersey State Police.
A five-alarm fire caused damage to two homes Sunday, June 26 — at 210-212 Laurel Ave., Kearny — displacing three families including an elderly woman, six total adults and three children. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kearny Fire Department’s Bureau of Combustibles, under...
Two residents suffered burns in a mid-afternoon fire that ravaged a Paterson home, responders said. Temperatures broke 90 and the heat index reached triple figures Sunday during the fast-moving upper-floor blaze at the 2½-story wood-frame house on Madison Avenue. Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack about 45 minutes...
TEANECK — The mother of the girl who drowned in a rented pool says the relative who took the child to the party failed to keep a close watch on her — and remained oblivious to her body in the deep even as adults tried to find the missing child.
A man from Haledon and another from Paterson were wounded in a shooting on North Main Street on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 30-year-old Paterson man and 31-year-old Haledon man, were struck by gunfire at around 9:01 p.m. in the area of North Main and Clinton streets.
Secaucus police have arrested a Jersey City man for a number of car thefts and burglaries. According to police, n June 23 at 2:34 a.m. a resident of Luhmann Terrace called and reported that he observed several individuals attempting to burglarize vehicles. Upon the arrival of Sergeant Stephen Hurtuk, he observed three individuals flee the area on foot.
A 36-year-old woman died and a 61-year-old man was seriously hurt when the sedan they were in overturned over the weekend in North Bergen, authorities said. Police responding to a park lot adjacent to 8701 River Road found an overturned Toyota Camry Solara around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
A 1-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities said. Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. "Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from...
A man who feel asleep in his car while illegally parked in Bayonne was caught with a semi-automatic handgun, police said. Kamol Thomas, 30, of Jersey City, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BRIDGEWATER — Drivers who were stuck in a delay on Route 287 because of a truck fire were treated to an impromptu fireworks display Sunday night. A dolly tire on a tractor-trailer caught fire in the southbound lane near Exit 14 (Route 22) around 10:30 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The fire ignited the trailer carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks, which were lit by the fire and launched into the air.
A West New York woman died in a single-car crash on River Road in North Bergen Sunday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Yajira Valenzuela, 36, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, a parking lot adjacent to 8701 River Road, near Churchill Road, Suarez said. River Road, with two northbound and two southbound lanes, runs parallel to the Hudson River.
A 7-year-old girl died Sunday night in Bergen County after she was found at the bottom of a swimming pool that had been rented for a family party, authorities said. Police responded about 6 p.m. to a home on Westervelt Place in Teaneck for a report of a missing child, according to township police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly.
On Sunday afternoon, a large fire engulfed the John Russell Wheeler VFW Post 1397 on Pennsylvania Railroad Ave. in Linden, Union County, NJ. Despite best efforts from the Linden Fire Department and nearby mutual aid units, the blaze quickly swept through the century old building. VFW Post 1397 is located...
