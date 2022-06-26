ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Images from today’s fire on Laurel Avenue in Kearny

By Barbara B. Goldberg
theobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese images from the fire on Laurel Avenue today...

www.theobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Wrong-Way Driver On Parkway Killed In Crash

MIDDLETOWN – A New Jersey man driving on the wrong side of the Garden State Parkway was killed Monday night after colliding into a truck, police said. Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, 29, of Lincoln Park, was driving south in the northbound lane when hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to New Jersey State Police.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Residents Hospitalized With Burns In Paterson Fire

Two residents suffered burns in a mid-afternoon fire that ravaged a Paterson home, responders said. Temperatures broke 90 and the heat index reached triple figures Sunday during the fast-moving upper-floor blaze at the 2½-story wood-frame house on Madison Avenue. Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack about 45 minutes...
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus police bust repeat car thief from Jersey City

Secaucus police have arrested a Jersey City man for a number of car thefts and burglaries. According to police, n June 23 at 2:34 a.m. a resident of Luhmann Terrace called and reported that he observed several individuals attempting to burglarize vehicles. Upon the arrival of Sergeant Stephen Hurtuk, he observed three individuals flee the area on foot.
SECAUCUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Fireworks shoot from truck that caught fire on New Jersey highway

June 27 (UPI) -- Drivers on a New Jersey highway got an unexpected light show -- and hours of delays -- when a truck carrying a load of fireworks caught fire. The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the truck's trailer caught fire about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 287, near Exit 14 and Route 22 in Bridgewater.
phillyvoice.com

Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway

Motorists on I-287 got an unexpected fireworks display on Sunday night during a traffic jam in Somerset County. A truck carrying about 10,000 pounds of fireworks went ablaze in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey highway around 10:30. A dolly tire on the tractor-trailer caught fire near Exit 14 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police said.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Baby, 1, Drowns In Backyard Paramus Pool

A 1-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities said. Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. "Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from...
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fire ignites 10,000 pounds of fireworks on Route 287 in Bridgewater, NJ

BRIDGEWATER — Drivers who were stuck in a delay on Route 287 because of a truck fire were treated to an impromptu fireworks display Sunday night. A dolly tire on a tractor-trailer caught fire in the southbound lane near Exit 14 (Route 22) around 10:30 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The fire ignited the trailer carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks, which were lit by the fire and launched into the air.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

West New York woman dies in crash on River Road in North Bergen

A West New York woman died in a single-car crash on River Road in North Bergen Sunday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Yajira Valenzuela, 36, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, a parking lot adjacent to 8701 River Road, near Churchill Road, Suarez said. River Road, with two northbound and two southbound lanes, runs parallel to the Hudson River.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
News 12

WATCH: Tractor-trailer carrying fireworks catches fire, ignites fireworks on I-287

A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire Sunday, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 South in Bridgewater. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after apparently noticing the tire of a dolly he had on his trailer was on fire. The cause of that is still unknown.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Fire torches historic 100-year-old VFW building in Linden, NJ

On Sunday afternoon, a large fire engulfed the John Russell Wheeler VFW Post 1397 on Pennsylvania Railroad Ave. in Linden, Union County, NJ. Despite best efforts from the Linden Fire Department and nearby mutual aid units, the blaze quickly swept through the century old building. VFW Post 1397 is located...

Comments / 0

Community Policy