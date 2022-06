Kelsey Plum views her improved play this season to just having more time on the court. The Las Vegas guard is averaging a career-high 20.7 points and 5.7 assists this year to help the Aces to the best record in the league. She’s playing a career-best 34.7 minutes a game — nine more than last year when she won the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year award.

