Dekalb County, IN

2 cars totaled in DeKalb County accident

By Mia Splendore
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of SR 101 and SR 8 on Sunday afternoon. Police say...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Now Warsaw

Crash Update: Five Injured In Sunday’s Two-Vehicle Accident

SYRACUSE – Five people were injured Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond. All the occupants of the vehicle in the pond were able to get out of the 2005 Lexus ES3. The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. Sunday...
SYRACUSE, IN
max983.net

Bourbon Man Injured in Sunday Morning Accident in Marshall County

A Bourbon man was injured in an accident Sunday morning just after 6 a.m. ET in the 1,000 block of Lincoln Highway, east of Bourbon. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies say 66-year-old Michael A. Long was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup truck in that area when the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Ligonier woman charged in fatal 2020 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Ligonier woman facing criminal charges from a deadly crash in 2020 will be in court on Wednesday. 22-year-old Reyna Becerra, charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, will be in for her initial hearing. According to court records, police were sent...
LIGONIER, IN
WOWO News

Three People Injured In Sunday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon. Reports indicate that Francisco Jimenez was traveling south on State Road 101 in DeKalb County when 46-year-old Jessica Warren was traveling west on State Route 8 when Jimenez failed to yield a stop sign and crossed into Warren’s path causing the two to collide and cause Jimenez to flip on his side. Jimenez, along with two passengers were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center and are listed in stable condition. Warren was not injured in the crash. Further details in the incident remain under investigation.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
CBS Detroit

Police Identify Kayaker Who Drowned On Saturday In St. Joseph River

(CBS DETROIT) – The Three Rivers Police Department has released the name of the man who drowned while kayaking in the St. Joseph River on Saturday morning. Donovan Forsythe, 26, was from Princeton, North Carolina. According to police, at about 5:46 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person falling out of a kayak in the area of River Drive and Wood Street. The person who called, in reported that Forsythe was bobbing in the water before going under and not resurfacing. In addition to this, another person who was fishing attempted to help Forsythe, but couldn’t locate him in the churning water. Officials say officers, deputies, and firefighters searched the area until St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived. The victim was recovered at about 7:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, but his identity was not released right away so that the family could be notified. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman shot ex and his female friend while following them in a truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It started as a night at the movies. It ended with a truck chase, a shooting and a stay at the hospital. A Fort Wayne woman accused of confronting her ex and his new female friend outside a local movie theater before chasing them down in a truck and shooting at them is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
95.3 MNC

One person dead, one injured after motorcyclist lost control while driving

One person is dead and another injured after a motorcyclist lost control while driving. It happened early Sunday morning, when the driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Dustin Yoder, was heading west on S.R 120. Officials say Yoder lost control, leaving the road, and hitting mailboxes and signs. Yoder was taken...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Several arrested after police respond to fight at motel

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested several people after being called to the Budget Inn for reports of a fight late Saturday evening. Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Budget Inn on Cassopolis Street for reports of a fight with weapons. At the scene, Shauna Jerraid, 31, was taken...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Van Wert man commended for wearing seat belt, saving him in crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Roderick Bowen would’ve had life-threatening injuries if it weren’t for his seat belt. Bowen was involved in a wreck May 12 on Wren-Landeck Road, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined it was his seat belt that saved him. The Van Wert resident was awarded Monday as he joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” club, an initiative by police and the state’s public safety department to recognize those who have chosen to wear seat belts, avoiding otherwise life-changing consequences.
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

Press Release: Several people arrested on drug related charges in Mercer County

6/28/22 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of several individuals last evening (June27) on drug related charges. The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT), which is a joint effort of the Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department, and Coldwater Police Department were working a concentrated effort on drug tips that have been recently received by the law enforcement agencies.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Woman charged after children left alone in motel room

EKLHART, Ind. -- A woman was arrested after her 6-year-old child was found wandering around a motel parking lot early Saturday morning, according to Elkhart Police. At 12:38 a.m., an officer responded to a motel on Plaza Court for reports of a child wandering around the motel looking for his mother.
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

State Road 827 to close in Fremont for reconstruction through October

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
WKHM

Woman killed in Concord crash identified

Authorities have released the identity of the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Concord Township. 27 year-old Amber Lynn Taylor. The accident happened in Concord Township June 19 at around 6:30AM on Behling Road. The vehicle Taylor was traveling in left the roadway and struck a tree.
CONCORD, MI
WANE-TV

Man critically hurt in shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side that left a man critically hurt Monday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Bowser Avenue, near East Fairfax Avenue south of East Pettit Avenue, on a report of a shooting.
WANE-TV

Pothole causes traffic tie-up on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pothole has caused a major traffic jam on Interstate 69 in southwest Allen County. Around 3 p.m., INDOT said crews were patching a pothole on southbound I-69 at the 300 milemarker, between the Airport Expressway and Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchanges. At that time, INDOT said one lane of the interstate was closed.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne troopers, citizen awarded for service

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Three Indiana State Troopers in the Fort Wayne Post, along with a citizen who stepped in at the right time, were recognized for their actions at a ceremony Friday in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police reported Senior Trooper Bryan Rumple was involved in a “lengthy physical altercation”...
FORT WAYNE, IN

