Yarmouth, MA

South Yarmouth man drowns while swimming in Cape Cod lake

By Susannah Sudborough
 2 days ago

The man was swimming in Long Pond in Yarmouth.

A 29-year-old South Yarmouth man drowned while swimming in Long Pond on Cape Cod Saturday.

Yarmouth police said Sunday in a news release that they were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a report of a missing swimmer around 6:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said, they were told that the swimmer was last seen about 50 yards offshore. Police conducted a shoreline search for the swimmer, but were unable to locate him.

Divers from the Yarmouth Fire Department were then called in to look for the swimmer, police said. They found the victim about 100 yards offshore.

The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Yarmouth Police Department said they are investigating the swimmer’s death with Massachusetts State Police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this difficult time,” Yarmouth police wrote in the release.

