The Phoenix Suns are still reeling from their collapse in the 2022 NBA playoffs. But as the free agency period looms, the front office has some important matters to consider. At the top of the list is deciding what to do with young big man Deandre Ayton, whose future in Phoenix has become highly questionable. Ayton wants the max, and some would argue it's exactly what he's worth. In the Suns' eyes, however, Ayton is replaceable and the money might the better off in the hands of a more important and more impactful player.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO