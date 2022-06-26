ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MDHHS encouraging Michiganders to get tested on National HIV Testing Day Monday

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjS9z_0gMnNJ9i00

(WWJ) – Health officials in Michigan are encouraging people to get tested for HIV on Monday, which is National HIV Testing Day.

Officials with the MDHHS’ Division of HIV and STD Programs say testing for the virus is “essential to health care” and important for those who are managing and living with HIV.

“It is important for people to be aware of their status as it provides important information that empowers them to live a healthy life,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

The CDC estimates 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and that number grows by about 40,000 people each year.

The CDC has found that more than 90% of new HIV infections in the U.S. could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people who have HIV and ensuring they receive prompt, ongoing care and treatment.

A list of resources for Michiganders, including where to find testing sites across the state and other information about HIV, is available at michigan.gov/HIVSTI .

Findings show significantly greater health benefits for persons who start antiretroviral therapy (ART), the medication used to treat HIV, earlier, according to MDHHS. Medicines to treat HIV can help keep people living with HIV healthy for many years, and significantly reduce the chance of transmitting HIV.

Undetectable Equals Untransmittable ” demonstrates that a person living with HIV who is taking ART as prescribed, and who has an undetectable viral load in their blood sample for at least six months, has a negligible risk of transmitting HIV sexually.

Current CDC recommendations call for everyone to be tested for HIV at least once in their life as part of routine health care, and people at higher risk should get tested more often.

People at higher risk who test negative for HIV are encouraged to ask their doctor about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). PrEP is a medication that when taken as directed prevents HIV from causing an infection if there is an exposure to the virus.

To learn more about HIV risk factors and prevention visit CDC.gov/HIV.

Comments / 2

Related
POZ

U.S. Awards $115M Through Ryan White Funds to End HIV

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a total of $115 million to 60 recipients to help end the HIV epidemic through efforts to prevent transmission and to connect people living with HIV to care and treatment. The funding arrives through the federal Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which provides services to low-income people living with and at risk of HIV, according to an HHS press release.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Benefits#Mdhhs
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy