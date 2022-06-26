Camila Cabello Just Debuted Blonde Highlights And Fans Think She Looks ‘Stunning’

Shutterstock

We love Camila Cabello with her signature dark-brown tresses, but she’s clearly just as gorgeous with lighter strands! The “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, showed off newly dyed hair with golden highlights in an Instagram post last week that her fans are still not over. In a stunning photo collection, Cabello flaunted her much lighter locks in a mirror pic and show-stopping selfie while showing us all what hair trends summer 2022 might have in store!

“Miel,” Cabello wrote in her caption (Spanish for honey) with a cute honey emoji. Naturally, her 64.1 million followers had a lot to say about her new look and took to her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Omg I LOVE the hair” wrote one excited fan as another added, “stunning with any color!” Others summed it all up with fire, heart-eyes, classic red hearts and matching honey emojis while another wrote, “beautiful girl.” We couldn’t agree more!

Are blonde highlights the new ‘do to get as the weather gets warmer? Well, looking at how beautiful Cabello looks with them we’re certainly tempted to hit the salon…