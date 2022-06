Deshaun Watson may have settled the majority of the civil cases against him, but it's clear that we're far from the end of hearing about the many allegations he's facing. In a press release, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that a lawsuit against the Houston Texans has been filed for their alleged role in enabling Watson's alleged misconduct while he was a member of their team. Buzbee said that there is "overwhelming evidence" that the Texans either knew or should have known about that conduct.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO