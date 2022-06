Weekly update for Dunn County - things continue to hold steady. Transmission rates are still high, but fortunately hospitalizations are not. They're certainly not as low as they've been other times in the past, but our medical systems are not being overwhelmed. So the recommendation is the same - if you are medically low risk or are highly risk tolerant and don't have an upcoming event that you don't want to risk missing, you do not need to take precautions. (Read - you are likely to get infected, if you haven't already had an Omicron flavor, but as long as that's ok with you, then carry on.)

DUNN COUNTY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO