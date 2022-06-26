ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Will be at SDCC 2022

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Despite some early rumors to the contrary, it looks like Marvel Studios will have a presence at this year’s Comic-Con International 2022 in San Diego, California. Speaking last week’s press conference for Thor: Love & Thunder (via SDCCBlog.com), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that Marvel Studios will have a panel...

