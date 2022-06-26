ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

By Archive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the...

Comments / 61

Dan Duran
3d ago

I am all for peaceful protest, it's legal you can actually get a permit to protest but I am not for damaging property that is criminal

Reply(3)
55
Joey Deacon
3d ago

Every single person arrested should be charged as an organized criminal under the RICO Act. Give them 39 years in jail and they won’t need to worry about abortions. Insurrection is a felony

Reply(1)
33
Gabriel White
3d ago

it actually makes sense if you think about it.🤔🤔 conducting violent protests because you want to kill human life. I see the connection......

Reply
11
 

