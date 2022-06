MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted by grand jury on murder and additional charges stemming from an abduction of a Mississippi man who was held for ransom and killed, Amy Weirich’s Office said. Alfonzo Buford, 44, has been charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, murder in preparation of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated […]

