Niles, OH

UPDATE: Power mostly restored after several outages

By Abigail Cloutier
 2 days ago

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Sunday, power was restored in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana Counties. Niles Light has not provided an update.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles announced there is a large power outage in the central part of the city.

The city said that Niles Light is working on the problem.

They asked people not to call dispatch about the issue unless there is an emergency.

In addition, as of 10 p.m., over 1,000 people are without power in Trumbull County.

Power was restored in Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

