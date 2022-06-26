Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article.

Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be.

Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy or Girl???👀☺️”

Now, after they asked everyone, they shot a water gun with blue ink, indicating that the couple is expecting a boy! Everyone erupted in hugs, cheers, and Patrick even jumped into the swimming pool out of pure joy.

Their comment section was flooded with fans and friends commenting blue hearts and congratulations! This video is oh-so-sweet, and it gave a ray of much-needed sunshine.

The Mahomes have been together since high school and married back on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii , followed by a lavish honeymoon in St. Barts . They share one daughter named Sterling Skye, 1, who they welcomed into the world on Feb. 2021. On May 29, 2022, the Mahomes announced on Instagram they were expecting another addition to the family. And now we know the happy trio will be welcoming a baby boy soon!

Congrats to the happy couple!

