Mike Small inducted into Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville native and Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small was recognized in a huge way Saturday, being inducted into the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The 21-year coach was recognized for coaching the Illini to 12 of the last 13 Big Ten Championships titles, and his teams had advanced to 13 consecutive NCAA Championships before this past season. Small said he’s honored, but awards are not the reason he still coaches.

“It’s an honor to be thought of after all these years and to be recognized for our team’s accomplishments back in the day and then obviously what we’ve done at Illinois,” Small said. “It’s nice to be recognized, but this is just a bi-product of the success we’ve had, but also the success is a bi-product of the enjoyment I think we’ve put in to it and the competing and the fun of just playing a sport and being with friends and seeing how good you can be.”

Small was also honored during the team awards for being part of Danville High School’s 1981 Boys Golf State Championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.