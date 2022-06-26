ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead after Amtrak train collides with car near Brentwood

By Greg Liggins
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENTWOOD, Calif. - Three people are dead and three were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a Honda Civic Sunday afternoon near Brentwood. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. near the intersection of Orwood Road and Bixler Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. The train was...

UPDATE: 3 victims killed in Brentwood Amtrak train crash identified

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road."It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people...
