Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas...

timesnewsexpress.com

fox4news.com

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
fox4news.com

XTC Cabaret security guard arrested following woman’s shooting death

DALLAS - Arresting documents explain why Dallas police arrested one of two security guards involved in a shooting outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend. A woman leaving XTC Cabaret ran into a group of guards. The guard who killed her wasn't arrested, but her colleague is now facing three charges.
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public's help identifying suspects in Dave & Buster's shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and/or persons of interest pictured below. A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas on June 22 turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot. Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting. Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com an to refer to case number 112686-2022.
nypressnews.com

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night. At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave. The suspect is seen in the video...
CBS DFW

Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
