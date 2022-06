The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle and two witnesses to the possible drowning incident on Saturday at Gem Lakes. At approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Aiken Public Safety was assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with retrieving the body of a Black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes in regarding to a possible drowning. The cause of death is still under investigation.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO