Chicago, IL

Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago’s Northwest Side

By Benjamin leo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A fire at a commercial building on Chicago’s Northwest Side brought a large...

Gunman shoots at Chicago cops on South Side, police say

CHICAGO - Nobody was injured Tuesday afternoon when a gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers on the South Side. Around 3 p.m., police say the officers were on bicycle patrol in a South Deering park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby when an unknown offender began shooting towards them.
Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again, 2 arrested

Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
Smash-and-grab thieves hit Logan Square restaurant

CHICAGO - Thieves smashed the entrance of a Logan Square restaurant and made off with cash early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm around 3 a.m. and found the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered with a rock in the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, officials said.
Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
Motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove Village crash

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Elk Grove Village. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Busse Road and Touhy Avenue on the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old woman from Landon, South Carolina, and a motorcyclist […]
Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
Man, 18, shot in the back while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot while driving in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m., the victim was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the back, and transported to...
Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
City of Chicago rejects $500M in asphalt bids due to pollution concerns

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has rejected bids for more than $500 million in city work sought by a McKinley Park asphalt maker and several rivals, saying that the companies must show plans to control pollution. The announcement follows outrage from community organizers in McKinley Park, who have...
