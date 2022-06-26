ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man, woman stabbed by neighbor during argument near Hatcher Road, 7th Avenue

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
A man and a woman were hospitalized after their neighbor stabbed them during an argument on Saturday near Hatcher Road and Seventh Avenue, police say.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. and found a man in his late 40s and a woman in her mid-40s with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims remained in the hospital in serious condition as of Sunday, police said.

Witnesses told officers the suspect went back into his apartment after assaulting the victims. The suspect, identified by police on Sunday as Bryan Davis, 61, didn't respond when police tried to communicate with him.

Detectives from the assault unit got a search warrant to enter Davis' apartment and as officers approached the place, he gave up and was detained, according to police.

Police learned the victims confronted Davis after they heard him banging on their wall and got into an argument with him, police said.

Davis was booked into Maricopa County Jail and faces two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

