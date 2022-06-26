ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Buxton sparks Twins in 6-3 win vs. Rockies

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3.

Storm drop 2nd straight as they fall to Pirates

The Twins stretched their division lead on Cleveland ahead of another pivotal series with the Guardians.

Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, and Joe Ryan got his first win in more than a month. Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies, and starter Ryan Feltner got the loss.

