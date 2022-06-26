ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bayern Munich Set Robert Lewandowski Asking Price As Barcelona Told To Improve Bid By 50%

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9LcB_0gMnHmlv00

The 33-year-old striker has 12 months left on his contract with Bayern but has made it clear that he wishes to leave this summer.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their asking price for Robert Lewandowski at upwards of €60m.

The 33-year-old striker has 12 months left on his contract with Bayern but has made it clear that he wishes to leave this summer .

Barcelona are his most likely rescuers and have already lodged a bid worth €40m, which was rejected by Bayern.

According to Sky Sports , Bayern have told Barca that they must improve that offer by at least 50% for it to be deemed acceptable.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Barcelona in 2021

IMAGO/Mladen Lackovic

Bayern recently added Sadio Mane to their attack by signing him from Liverpool for a transfer fee of €32m plus up to €9m in add-ons.

It was widely thought that Mane was coming in to replace Lewandowski in a roundabout way.

But they could end up playing together next season if Bayern's demands for Lewandowski are not met.

Lewandowski scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season.

Mane netted 16 Premier League goals in his final season as a Liverpool player.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Former Teammate Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Eats The Same Meal Everyday

Cristiano Ronaldo eats the exact same meal every single day to remain shredded, according to a former teammate, from his Juventus days. The Portuguese superstar is in incredible shape, unlike Manchester United, and is still one of the world's top athletes despite being 37-years-old. He is very particular about what...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Angry Barcelona consider legal action against Jose Mourinho's Roma after they pulled out of their Joan Camper Trophy friendly 'without reason'... as the Catalan giants refund fans and scramble to find new opponents

Barcelona could reportedly opt to take legal action after Roma 'unilaterally and without reason' pulled out of the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Trophy clash is a pre-season friendly that is traditionally the season curtain raiser for the Spanish giants at the Nou Camp. Jose Mourinho's side were invited to participate...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury warns Francis Ngannou he 'wouldn't last a round' as he calls him a chicken and demands a huge fight at Wembley this year... and the UFC champion says he is 'coming for all the smoke' in their heavyweight crossover

Tyson Fury has reignited his war of words with Francis Ngannou by warning the UFC champion that he would not last a round in a fight he wants to happen at Wembley this year. WBC king Fury and MMA powerhouse Ngannou have repeatedly talked up an epic crossover scrap, sharing a mock-up of a promotional poster showing both fighters in January.
UFC
Daily Mail

Nelson Piquet is warned he faces being BANNED from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Lewis Hamilton after calling him the N-word while discussing clash with arch rival Max Verstappen

Former world champion Nelson Piquet has been warned that he could face a ban from Formula One if he doesn't publicly apologise to Sir Lewis Hamilton for using a racial slur to describe him in an interview. Piquet used the derogatory Portuguese phrase 'neguinho' while referring to the seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Bayern Munich Set#Sky Sports#Imago
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios petulantly calls a woman line judge a 'snitch' who 'has no fans' in a meltdown after just one set at Wimbledon... with the Australian also launching a ball out of court and accusing British opponent Paul Jubb of calling out mid-rally

It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to kick off at Wimbledon - smashing a ball out of court 3 after dropping his serve during the first set of his clash with Paul Jubb. The Australian bad-boy - who is known for losing his temper - lashed out on Tuesday afternoon during his Wimbledon first-round match against the British world No 219.
TENNIS
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Revealed: Former Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane's Salary At Bayern Munich

The Senegalese made his expected switch to the Bundesliga club last week, signing a three-year contract. After two failed bids, Bayern eventually agreed on a deal with Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons. According to BILD, the 30-year-old, who had just one year left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus offered opportunity to sign world’s most expensive player

Juventus are claimed to have been offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for attacking options this summer, with both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala ‘s departures leaving us short up front. One who would undoubtedly be...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Plan B: Real Madrid Eyes Liverpool Star as Kylian Mbappe Alternative

Real Madrid worked on landing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe for months. Many in the Spanish media and their supporters seemed convinced they’d acquire the 23-year-old, but now they’re looking at alternatives, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Failing to land Mbappe and even Erling Haaland has left Los...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
919
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy