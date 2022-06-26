Bayern Munich Set Robert Lewandowski Asking Price As Barcelona Told To Improve Bid By 50%

The 33-year-old striker has 12 months left on his contract with Bayern but has made it clear that he wishes to leave this summer.

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their asking price for Robert Lewandowski at upwards of €60m.

Barcelona are his most likely rescuers and have already lodged a bid worth €40m, which was rejected by Bayern.

According to Sky Sports , Bayern have told Barca that they must improve that offer by at least 50% for it to be deemed acceptable.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Barcelona in 2021 IMAGO/Mladen Lackovic

Bayern recently added Sadio Mane to their attack by signing him from Liverpool for a transfer fee of €32m plus up to €9m in add-ons.

It was widely thought that Mane was coming in to replace Lewandowski in a roundabout way.

But they could end up playing together next season if Bayern's demands for Lewandowski are not met.

Lewandowski scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season.

Mane netted 16 Premier League goals in his final season as a Liverpool player.