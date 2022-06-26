ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

School sales, glamping sites, tiny deals and more: ICYMI

By The Herald News
 2 days ago

Good morning, readers! It’s the start of a new week, and the end of a month. Can you believe how quickly this month flew by?

Before we move on, let’s check out what happened locally this past week. This past week, we looked at the sale of properties owned by businessman David Hebert, a co-defendant in the Jasiel Correia corruption case. We also learned more about glamping in Tiverton – that's “glamour camping” to us common folks – and covered an electrical fire in Taunton, peeked inside a tiny home and tiny bargain in Swansea, and much more. Check out what you may have missed right here.

