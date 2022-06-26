ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine to take over Cafe Piccolo

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

LA’s Ackee Bamboo is bringing real Jamaican cuisine to Long Beach this fall.

Scheduled to open between late September and early October at 3222 E. Broadway, in the former home of Café Piccolo (which closed in 2020), owners Marlene Sinclair-Beckford, 59, and her husband Delory Beckford, 61, have no doubt that the community of Long Beach will embrace their cuisine for the quality of the food they offer, as they bring flavors of the Caribbean to the Bluff Park area.

We bring with us a love for the community … and a lifetime of delicious recipes,” Sinclair-Beckford said in an email, explaining that they had requests from customers living in Long Beach to open a location here. “We saw that there weren’t many Jamaican or Caribbean options available there and decided it would be a great opportunity.”

The Jamaican-born couple arrived in the U.S. in the late 1970s, and in the early 2000s Marlene decided they should open a business because, for Sinclair-Beckford, owning her own restaurant and sharing authentic food from her culture with her community had always been a dream and passion of hers.

The first location opened in a small storefront in 2004, and in 2005 they moved to their Leimert Park location where Ackee Bamboo has become a staple of the community thanks to dishes like their famous jerk chicken, which they bake in their traditional jerk marinade keeping it moist, savory and full of spicy flavor.

“The recipes originally came from my mom,” Sinclair-Beckford said, although she admits she has incorporated her own ideas and ingredients. “[And] it’s [that] traditional Jamaican cuisine that I have continued throughout the years.”

The name Ackee Bamboo is a tribute to Jamaica. Bamboo, Sinclair-Beckford says, refers to the resilient strength of the Jamaican people, and Ackee is the national fruit of the island nation, as well as one of the main ingredients in the country’s national dish, Ackee & Saltfish ($21.95): chunks of dried codfish prepared with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Another favorite at Ackee Bamboo are Oxtails ($26.95): Baked oxtails smothered in a savory blend of Jamaican herbs and spices, which Beckford describes as “spicy, savory, fall off the bone cuts of meat swimming in a mouthwatering broth.”

All dishes are accompanied by the classic Jamaican sides, rice and peas, savory steamed vegetables, sweet fried plantains, and sweet and crunchy festival bread, a mildly sweet fried fritter made from cornmeal and flour.

Sure to be an exciting new addition to the Long Beach food scene, keep an eye on the development as Ackee Bamboo moves into town by following them on Instagram: @ackeebamboo or visit their website: ackeebamboo.com .

Fun Food Fact

Sinclair-Beckford recently joked that the Ackee & Saltfish they serve is “to die for,” but there’s an extra layer of meaning to that boast, and it’s one of the reasons to try this dish. It’s a “bucket list” dish to check off for all true foodies.

If ackee fruit is unripe it is extremely toxic. So toxic in fact that it is illegal to export fresh ackee fruit out of Jamaica for fear that someone might die from ingesting fruit accidentally picked in its unripe state.

When unripe, the poisonous ackee fruit contains hypoglycin A, a protoxin (meaning it’s only toxic when chemically changed by digestion) that causes vomiting with profound hypoglycemia, drowsiness, muscular exhaustion, prostration, coma and death. However, when fully ripe and cooked it’s said to have a mild taste similar to hearts of palm, or scrambled eggs.

The post Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine to take over Cafe Piccolo appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Long Beach Newcomer Touts Sustainable Fun, Fine Wines, and White Tablecloths

Let’s face it: Long Beach hasn’t always been known for its farm-to-table restaurant scene, preferring instead to offer more casual daily dining for its half-million residents. Slowly, though, the area’s food scene has begun to grow bigger and stronger, not just in size or media attention but in seriousness as well. Now comes Chez Bacchus, a wine-driven, farm-to-table East Village spot that has settled nicely into the former 4th & Olive space on a residential stretch between downtown and Retro Row, with plans to push the LBC food scene just a little bit further.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

California Restaurant Association Toasts Lynne Davidson of Tito’s Tacos

Lynne Davidson, the granddaughter of Tito’s Tacos original 1959 founder Benjamin Davidson and who still runs the restaurant daily, recently received the Elizabeth Burns Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association at a gala dinner at the Hotel Casa del Mar. Davidson and her husband of 20 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In Westminster, CA In 2022

Westminster aka ‘Little Saigon’ is the largest community of Vietnamese people living in the United States and it’s undoubtedly the mecca for Vietnamese food. And with the abundance of restaurants in the area, it’s hard to figure out which restaurants really stands out from the rest. Have no fear, we hand picked 15 of the best restaurants that Westminster has to offer.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Food Beast

King’s Hawaiian Created Limited and Exclusive Menu Items With Hot SoCal Restaurants

There is no better way to kick off the hot summer season than with even hotter dishes coming out of Los Angeles and Orange County’s coolest eateries. Foodbeast has partnered with the legendary loaf makers at King’s Hawaiian® to bring the Taste of Aloha to a restaurant near you. Earlier this month, six must-visit restaurants debuted some exciting, limited time dishes featuring everyone’s favorite King’s Hawaiian®’s buns. Here’s a rundown of what these awesome restaurants threw down to get the summer started:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Big Bang on the Bay to boom again

The local Independence Day Eve party, Big Bang on the Bay, will light up the skies of Alamitos Bay, Naples and the Peninsula once again on Sunday, July 3. The post Big Bang on the Bay to boom again appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cafe Piccolo#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
nomadlawyer.org

Long Beach: Best 8 Places to visit in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach, located approximately 20 miles south from Los Angeles, is an ocean-facing community in Los Angeles County. The ocean is its main attraction, and there are approximately 5.5 miles of it. The entire length of the shoreline pedestrian bike path connects its various beaches and points-of-interest. Downtown Waterfront District...
LONG BEACH, CA
dailycoffeenews.com

In LA, Nam is the Newest Name in Vietnamese Specialty Coffee

A new coffee company called Nam Coffee is creating a direct connection between the world’s second-largest producer of coffee, Vietnam, and the second-largest consumer market in the United States, Los Angeles. Nam Coffee Founder Vince Nguyen has roots that run deep in both places. “I was born in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Cherry Opens New General Store in Los Angeles

The Cherry General Store is now open. This past weekend, Cherry opened the doors on its new store at 8475 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Per a press release, visitors can expect the new space to feature the brand’s Joyride collection, as well as a number of “lovingly curated” vintage pieces and items exclusive to the Los Angeles locale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Your One-Stop Shop for Coffee, Wine and Everything In Between Just Opened in Costa Mesa

Co-owners Ed and Julia Moffatt Bring a Slice of Australian and European Coffee Culture to Orange County. Named after the finest unit of measurement in the metric system, Milligram Coffee & Kitchen is an immaculate, perfectly curated new neighborhood café on 17th St in Costa Mesa. The minute you step inside, you’re greeted by the smell of freshly ground coffee and the soothing hum of the espresso machine. The shop’s clean, white interior, minimalist design and tree lined patio is comforting and sleek all at once, and will make you want to stay awhile. Milligram Coffee Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
orangecountytribune.com

Pacific Airshow will return

The Pacific Airshow over Huntington Beach will be returning after a one-year hiatus. The event will be held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds and will feature other aerial performers as well. Following the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Day Trip to the Heritage Square Museum Los Angeles

Heritage Square Museum is located alongside the concrete banks of the Los Angeles River in downtown LA. The museum houses a collection of structures from the late 1800s that were saved from demolition and moved to Heritage Square. The museum is home to a historic Southern Pacific Railroad Depot, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-26-2022]

Let’s talk about your Sunday in L.A. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 26) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas on our radar. Whatever you decide on, hope you make it a good one. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Los Angeles: 7 Best Places to Visit in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is a sprawling city in Southern California that offers a wide range of attractions and activities year round. It is well-known internationally for its Hollywood film and entertainment industry. This place has attracted aspiring actors and actresses across the country for more than a century. LA is known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy