ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

By Jonathan Rizk
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMALg_0gMnGf3h00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS took both victims to the hospital.

Church vandalized after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

On Sunday the 15-year-old Blue Bryant, Northwest, DC died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 . Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Father shot, killed during apparent road rage incident in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot and killed in what appears to be a road rage incident in Northeast DC on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD says the incident occured in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Multiple Shots Fired just before 4pm in Hill East (“One of the bullets struck the daycare facility.”) 12:15am shooting in Brightwood Park

A reader reported: “8 or so shots around 3:55pm today on 15th St SE between Mass and C. Bunch of shell casing on the street. Very loud and scary!”. Another reader reported: “Children were put in lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired early afternoon on 6/27. One of the bullets struck the daycare facility.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

2 teens killed in DC after multiple deadly shootings over the weekend

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot and killed over the weekend in D.C. in separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident occurred on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, identified as 15-year-old Blue Bryant, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: 15-Year Old Fatally Shot

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting death of 15-year-old Blue Bryant. At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest due to reports of a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a Bryant and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#Dc Fire#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested for deadly bus stop attack

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday for assaulting and killing a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop on June 17. Michelle Huntly was assaulted by a man in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on Juen 17. A passerby saw her on the side of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fredericksburg.today

City Police report missing 13 year old found in Maryland

Update: Sorina was located at a Home Depot in Maryland. Thank you to everyone who assisted with locating her. Missing Juvenile: Fredericksburg Police are investigating a report of a 13 year old female named Sorina Niculescu whose family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along the I-95 corridor in Virginia. It’s also possible she is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland. She was wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

'I'm crying and hurting' | Mother of 15-year-old shot, killed in Shaw mourns death as homicide rate goes up

WASHINGTON — Angela Bryant was on her way home from a church convention in Virginia when she received a call from her daughter that her young son was shot. Officers responded to 8th & R Street Northwest in D.C. on Saturday night to find 15-year-old Blu Bryant with a gunshot wound. Gunshots in the area alerted the shotspotter technology before 9:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police chase leads to fatal motorcycle crash in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A police chase Monday morning led to a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast. Police say the pursuit began around 1:46 a.m. after officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spotted a driver who they believed was wanted in connection to a homicide. For nearly an...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Motorcyclist killed following Northeast DC pursuit, police say

WASHINGTON — One person is dead following a police pursuit early Monday morning in Northeast D.C., authorities said. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a crash that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 2600 block of Benning Road Northeast. Investigators closed some lanes of Benning Road for the crash investigation, but lanes have since reopened.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy