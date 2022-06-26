15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS took both victims to the hospital.

On Sunday the 15-year-old Blue Bryant, Northwest, DC died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 . Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411 .

