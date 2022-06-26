ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Eastern NC wildfire doubles to 2,000 acres in 4 days; ‘super fog’ could close roads

By Rodney Overton, Jason O. Boyd
 2 days ago

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — North Carolina Forest Service officials say the Ferebee Road Fire in Hyde County has consumed nearly 2,000 acres and is 20 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

In a news release posted Sunday morning to the North Carolina Forest Service website, officials said the fire has consumed 1,936 acres as of 9 a.m. “after successful strategic firing operations (Saturday).”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPdYw_0gMnGXwl00
    North Carolina Forest Service photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCAmF_0gMnGXwl00
    North Carolina Forest Service photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lliGv_0gMnGXwl00
    North Carolina Forest Service photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tufp8_0gMnGXwl00
    North Carolina Forest Service photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yFRT_0gMnGXwl00
    North Carolina Forest Service photo

Just four days ago, the fire had consumed about 1,080 acres, according to forest service officials.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, fire officials said the fire is 20 percent contained, “up from 12 percent following two days of successful firing operations to push the fire’s edge toward the road.”

Officials said the operations will continue with low visibility expected on Monday for areas where the smoke from the fire has drifted around Eastern North Carolina.

Some areas might need to have roads closed Monday morning because of a combination of smoke and fog, officials warned.

“Significant smoke along the U.S. 264 and Highway 45 corridors between Rose Bay, Pantego and Ponzer may occur,” the Sunday afternoon news release said.

The National Weather Service says “super fog” forms when a mix of smoke and moisture released from damp smoldering organic material such as brush, leaves and trees, mixes with cooler, nearly saturated air.

During “super fog” visibility is lowered to less than 10 feet, the weather service said.

Early Sunday morning, Highway 45 was temporarily closed between Ponzer to Pungo due to smoke and fog.

As firefighting continues, officials said crews will continue to conduct ground fire mop-up operations with water handling groups moving water from the Gamble Road pump station at New Lake into the fire area.

Water pumping operations from Phelps Lake are expected to begin Monday, the news release said.

There have been no injuries and no structures are threatened, officials said.

