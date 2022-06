Michael Vaughan has decided to step back from his commentary work with the BBC “for the time being”.Former England cricket team captain Vaughan had been suspended by the BBC after he was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November last year after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England skipper told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.Earlier this month, Yorkshire...

