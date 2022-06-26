ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frJGr_0gMnGPsx00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.

Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.

Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane.

Comments / 37

larry russell sr.
2d ago

Nothing new. Texas hwys arenothing but 1 lager backupanyway. They fix what's not brokeand break what they say is fixed.Just now 24 hrs a day....

Reply(1)
21
crbe
2d ago

35 North and south worst freeway in Texas number 1, next is 380 East and West , number 3 is 75 North and South, leaving for work etc , you better leave early than normal.

Reply(2)
12
EvanJH02
2d ago

So y’all could have just said they’ll be there 24/7. Not there from 9am to 6pm and also 6pm to 9am

Reply(1)
16
Related
kolomkobir.com

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: June 27

FORT WORTH – SB E. Loop 820 between Pipeline Road and 121 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday, 6/26 and Tuesday, 6/28, traffic will be directed through a signed detour. FORT WORTH – WB 121 between E. Loop 820 and Handley...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

How much rain did we receive in Central Texas Monday?

AUSTIN, Texas — Widespread showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Central Texas region on Monday afternoon and evening. While not everyone received rain, some areas recorded several inches. The National Weather Service recently released rainfall totals from across the area. The luckiest area was near Burnet with...
wbap.com

Burleson: Woman Fatally Caught in Crosshairs of Shootout on Busy Highway

Burleson, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Burleson Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting incident that left an innocent woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.. Police say the suspects were engaged in unspecified illegal activities that killed 64-year old Kathryn Ann Bryan who was driving along the busy Wilshire Blvd and I-35W around 6pm Friday when she was fatally shot in the head.
BURLESON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS DFW

Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Tarrant County issues burn ban

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban in parts of Tarrant County on Tuesday. Commissioners approved an order prohibiting outside burning within the unincorporated areas of Tarrant County for 90 days - right before the Fourth of July weekend.Tarrant County joins Ellis, Johnson, Parker and Wise Counties in issuing the ban. These bans come as North Texas has experienced record heat and little to no rainfall over the last month.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Possible Texas bullet train gets major win, but at the cost of landowners

DALLAS — The company proposing a $30-billion project to build a high-speed bullet train that will shorten the commute from Dallas to Houston by two and a half hours received a win on Monday, but it may come at a cost to landowners. On Monday, the Texas State Supreme...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Frontage Roads#The I 35e Phase 2 Project
CultureMap Dallas

This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
DALLAS, TX
PLANetizen

Advocates Hope the Next Texas Freeway Widening Won’t Be the Like the Previous

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a corridor study of 12 miles of Interstate 30 between Interstate 820 and Chisholm Trail Parkway with the potential to widen the freeway for promised safety, mobility, and congestion benefits. According to an article by Sandra Sadek for the Fort Worth Report,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
willowpark.org

Parker County declares state of emergency; temporarily bans discharge of fireworks

Parker County Issues Emergency Declaration of local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in Parker County. Due to the current severe drought conditions and the imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees and brush, Parker County Judge Pat Deen, today, signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County effective immediately.
WILLOW PARK, TX
WFAA

I-35E, dubbed the 'Bermuda Triangle,' to be heavily patrolled

CORINTH, Texas — Police departments along Interstate 35E are launching a high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. I-35E is notorious for the amount of accidents and subsequent gridlock. "We had 622 accidents just on our two-mile stretch of the interstate last year....
CORINTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy