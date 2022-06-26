ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

By Alex Keller
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.

Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing.

Margarita Acosta
2d ago

at the scene of an accident you stay don't run A GUILTY MAN/TEEN WANNA BE GROWN CHILD WITH A GUN RUN

