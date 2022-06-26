ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said.

A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.

Another video taken by someone at the scene showed people trying to escape from the stands while a bull continues to roam in the arena.

'There are four people dead at the moment - two women, a man and a child,' the governor of Tolima department, Jose Ricardo Orozco, told local radio after the incident.

'There are about 30 people seriously injured... that's a preliminary report,' Orozco said, noting that emergency personnel were still evacuating the wounded to area hospitals for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWDDh_0gMnGIx600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38x6gQ_0gMnGIx600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7iZu_0gMnGIx600
Local civil defense official Luis Fernando Velez said they did not know how many people were still buried in the debris, but noted that the section of stands was full when it collapsed.

The event, where members of the public face off with small bulls, was part of celebrations surrounding the San Pedro festival, the most popular in the region.

'We will request an investigation of the facts about what happened,' Colombia's outgoing President Ivan Duque said on Twitter, expressing his solidarity with the families of those killed and hurt.

Orozco said the departmental government would move to ban the so-called 'corralejas' in which local residents try their luck in the ring, saying they were dangerous and promoted animal abuse.

On Saturday, several people were injured in accidents at the corralejas in El Espinal, which is home to about 78,000 people, and is located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital Bogota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lTJa_0gMnGIx600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsoWX_0gMnGIx600
Another person died earlier this month after being gored by a bull during a corraleja in the town of Repelon.

President-Elect Gustavo Petro, who will take office on August 7, joined Orozco in calling for the amateur bullfights to be banned.

When he served as mayor of Bogota, the leftist Petro put a stop to bullfights in the city's signature bullring, La Santamaria.

While animal abuse is a crime in Colombia, bullfights and cock fights are protected because of the cultural history behind them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEtmr_0gMnGIx600

Comments / 8

DallasFortWorth
9h ago

A culture and or a society who enjoys watching bulls get bleed out in a Bull Fight. Got some karma dealt them on that day.

Reply(1)
12
Bill Bangert Jr
8h ago

Bullfight or Dog fights either way the spectators deserve this whenever it happens.

Reply(1)
12
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

