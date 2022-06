TVAA Gallery N’ Gifts welcomes Susan Neves as our July guest artist. “You have a good eye!” is an expression Susan Neves often hears from people viewing her photography. Neves is passionate about defining that statement each time she picks up her camera to capture a fleeting moment with just the right light and a balanced composition. She believes it is her ability to look closely at life’s landscapes and see that which is often overlooked by others. Her photography prints are the end result of that vision.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO