Large response from CFD to put out fire on Northwest Side 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon.

It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue.

The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said.

CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.